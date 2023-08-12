TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco and Hillsborough County sheriff’s offices were at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the incident involved both agencies’ jurisdictions before it ended in Tampa.
As of this report, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. However, authorities say there is no threat to the public.
