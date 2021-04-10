Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with second-degree murder after 2 killed in Takoma Park shooting

Off-duty officer David Hall Dixon also charged with attempted murder of Michael Thomas, the driver of the vehicle that he shot into.

Editor’s note: The initially reported number of people involved in the alleged carjacking was inaccurate, and has since been adjusted.

UPDATE: Takoma Park Chief of police Antonio Devaul shared that Dixon is also being charged with the attempted murder of Michael Thomas, 36-years-old, the driver of the vehicle that he shot into. Dixon is being held at The Montgomery County Detention Detention without bond.

“Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson,” he said.

Officials say Dixon is being charged with five criminal charges. Some of those penalties carry 40 years in prison, officials say.

Devaul went on to say people are not encouraged to take action if they witness criminal activity.

“Be a good witness,” he said.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and related charges after shooting and killing two people Wednesday, Takoma Park Police say.

Police say David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park was taken into custody Friday morning without incident. He is also charged with the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominium building on New Hampshire Avenue. Police say Dixon, who was off-duty at the time, reported that he saw what he believed to be three people attempting a carjacking. Police say when they did not respond to Dixon and attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle, Dixon opened fire, striking two.

Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights died of their injuries in the hospital Wednesday.