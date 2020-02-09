News Channel 8 statement on FHP trooper procession

Unfortunately, during Friday’s live streaming coverage of the funeral procession honoring fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock, one of our reporters became frustrated when he couldn’t locate the procession in a timely fashion after our helicopter required refueling to continue coverage.

After landing and refueling, we had missed some of the procession and our photographer made a comment expressing his frustration. The comment was not meant to be disrespectful to the trooper, his family, the law enforcement community or to viewers who may have been watching our streaming coverage of the procession.

We have spoken to the FHP and expressed our apologies for any misunderstanding. We want to apologize to our streaming audience, as well.