News Channel 8 programming returning to DISH Network

TAMPA (WFLA) – Good news, News Channel 8 viewers!

News Channel 8 programming is returning to DISH Network.

Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday it reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the United States, along with its cable network WGN America.

“Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming,” Nexstar Media Group said in a statement.

With the agreement, more than 5 million DISH subscribers will have access to the network and local news programming by Nexstar stations.