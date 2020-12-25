LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

News Channel 8 programming returning to DISH Network

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Good news, News Channel 8 viewers!

News Channel 8 programming is returning to DISH Network.

Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday it reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the United States, along with its cable network WGN America.

“Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming,” Nexstar Media Group said in a statement.

With the agreement, more than 5 million DISH subscribers will have access to the network and local news programming by Nexstar stations.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss