New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at University Mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new drive-through coronavirus vaccination site will open in Hillsborough County on Thursday to put more shots in the arms of frontline workers and older adults, The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

The site at University Mall will vaccinate about 1,600 people each day. Vaccines will be available to frontline workers and older adults over the age of 65. Appointments are required.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

University Mall is located at 2200 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa. To make an appointment call 1-866-200-3896.