Neighbors assess damage after heavy rain, gusty winds damaged homes in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Several families are thankful to be okay after heavy rain and gusty winds blew through their Largo neighborhood Thursday night.

The Ranchero Village neighborhood saw damage to homes and property.

Trina Hoaks and her family were inside their home Thursday when they heard a loud noise.

“It sounded like a train,” Hoaks said. “I said to everyone, ‘get on the floor.'”

When they went outside they noticed damage to the Florida room out back. Lots of their things were scattered in the wind.

“It sucks but we were fortunate, considering where we were standing relative to the damage right there,” Hoaks said.

Perry Robichaud said he was sitting inside his home when the roof blew off.

“Been a bad year for everyone, nothing good has happened in 2020,” Robichaud said.

Friday’s cooler weather kept most families inside, as they hoped to put the cleanup off until it gets warmer.

Meanwhile, there was no shortage of people at Clearwater Beach. Many people spent the day in the sand, despite the cooler temperatures.

“I’m fine, I’m from Indiana, it’s 20 degrees and snowing there, I prefer white sand over white snow,” Travis Groce said.

“We were hoping it would be warmer but it’s warmer than Nebraska, so we’ll take it,” Mark Anderson said.

Back in Largo, Hoaks is cherishing what she does have, and that’s family.

“It’s just stuff. Some of it can’t be replaced, but we’re still here, a family and able to love each other, and that’s what’s important,” Hoaks said.

People who live in Ranchero Village said the park is sending people out Saturday to start cleaning up.