Need for food assistance continues to grow in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WLFA) – Feeding Tampa Bay continues to see an increase in the need for food assistance across the area.

Since the pandemic hit back in March, Feeding Tampa Bay has seen a 400% increase in their requests for help.

Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz tells 8 On Your Side that the area was hit harder than others because we are a tourism and leisure community.

“Many of those businesses haven’t come back yet in the way we have hoped and we don’t see that happening in this calendar year. We are projecting on into certainly halfway through next calendar year that this will still be a challenge,” said Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.

With the need for assistance up, the organization has doubled the amount of meals they are putting out into the community. Before the pandemic, they were serving about 1 million meals a week, now they are serving 2 million meals a week.

The group has been able to double the amount of food out the door and into the community through their different programs they offer like mega pantries, their community market, groceries on the go, and ready-made meals.

Michael Kirk is a disabled veteran on a fixed income who benefits from Feeding Tampa Bay.

“I come here and get everything I need. It feeds me on a daily basis,” said Michael Kirk

Kirk tells 8 On Your Side this pandemic has opened his eyes and has learned a lot from getting help from this organization.

“It’s not an ‘I’ thing anymore, the coronavirus changed all of that. Now, it’s become a ‘we’ thing. We have to think about the next person. How we can stay safe, how we can help them survive during the pandemic,” added Kirk.

If you need to know where to find food in your community, click here to see where Feeding Tampa Bay will be distributing food.

