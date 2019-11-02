Motorcyclist hit by one car, run over by another in fatal double hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — a 64-year-old man was killed in a double hit and run crash on County Road 42 around midnight early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 64-year-old man was a passenger of a motorcycle with a 60-year-old woman driving. According to FHP, the two were riding west on County Road 42 near SE 102nd Court Road when an unknown vehicle clipped their rear of their motorcycle, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The male passenger ended up in the center of the eastbound lane where another unknown vehicle ran him over.

FHP said neither vehicle stopped after the crash.

Police are looking for a silver 2001 to 2007 Toyota Sequoia with left and front end damage and a 1998 to 2000 Toyota Corolla with possible left front damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers involved is urged to call 1-800-387-1290.

LATEST STORIES: