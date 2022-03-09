More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans after bird reportedly causes power outage

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An outage left approximately 10,000 people in New Orleans without power, electric company Entergy reported on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the outage occurred just after 9 a.m. The Entergy outage map included areas in Central City, the Warehouse District, and Downtown.

An estimated 11,800 people were affected.

City Council President Helena Moreno tweeted about the issue, saying it “seems that it was a bird (again) that knocked out the Derbigny Substation.” Entergy later told WGNO that while crews continue to investigate the outage, it is believed an animal did cause the issue.

Just after 12 p.m., the company announced on Twitter that the power has been restored for more than 9,000 customers in the CBD. Entergy says crews remain in the Central Business District and continue to work to resolve the issue.

“We’re working to restore power to the approximately 300 remaining customers quickly and safely. We will continue to update impacted customers with estimated times of restoration as damage assessments continue.” Entergy New Orleans

The company has asked residents without power to report it by calling 1(800)368-3749. A spokesperson told WGNO they may be able to do some fixing on the back end to help restore the power more quickly.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.