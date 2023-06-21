TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a race against time going on in the North Atlantic as crews search for a missing submersible that was taking five passengers to see the Titanic’s wreckage.

The “Titan” is an experimental deep water exploration vehicle, owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

Mark Martin is a retired U.S. Navy Submariner and deep ocean submersible pilot who is very familiar with OceanGate and personally knows two people currently missing on the Titan.

“I’ve know Stockton for a long time. I’ve followed OceanGate from the beginning. It’s an experimental craft, like no other deep submergence capable craft. It’s a carbon fiber and titanium hull,” said Martin, referring to Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate who is one of the missing passengers.

Martin said the “pinging noises” picked up by sonar in the area, do give some hope that the people on the missing submersible are still alive, but recovering them will not be easy.

“Even if this remains a rescue mission, they have to recover that vehicle to the surface. There is no way to transfer from inside of that sub to a rescue vehicle,” Martin added.

Martin says the recovery mission will only be successful if the timing of everything plays out perfectly.

“It will be difficult, but it’s not complicated. I’ve lifted lots of things off of the ocean floor, considerably deeper than where this vehicle is,” said Martin.

He says a ship with the proper recovery equipment is less than 12 hours away. The recovery of the submersible would take at least eight hours under the best circumstances and the vessel has less than 24 hours of oxygen remaining.

“So, if there is a miracle, we might be able to get it to the surface in time to open it up, but I think the chances are pretty slim,” said Martin.