TAMPA (WFLA) – A memorial procession was held for the postal worker killed in a hit-in-run earlier this month.

Paul Falica, 69, had just celebrated 40 years as a mail carrier prior to the incident.

“I would say, ‘Are you still working?’ and he would say, ‘I’m starting my second 30-year career,’ meaning he was going to stick around as long as he could,” said Tony Diaz, a retired mail carrier.

The procession began at Sulphur Springs Post Office on N. Nebraska Ave. and traveled to the intersection of E. River Cove and N. Mulberry Street, where the hit-and-run occurred.