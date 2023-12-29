TAMPA (WFLA) – A memorial procession was held for the postal worker killed in a hit-in-run earlier this month.
Paul Falica, 69, had just celebrated 40 years as a mail carrier prior to the incident.
“I would say, ‘Are you still working?’ and he would say, ‘I’m starting my second 30-year career,’ meaning he was going to stick around as long as he could,” said Tony Diaz, a retired mail carrier.
The procession began at Sulphur Springs Post Office on N. Nebraska Ave. and traveled to the intersection of E. River Cove and N. Mulberry Street, where the hit-and-run occurred.
We are deeply saddened by the death of Paul Falica, Letter Carrier at Sulphur Springs Post Office. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at the Postal Service and whose lives he touched within the Tampa community. The quick efforts and information from customers, Tampa Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, and first responders led to a swift capture of the suspect involved in this hit and run tragedy. This helped provide some closure to our team and is truly appreciated.Tampa Postmaster Jackie Villemaire.