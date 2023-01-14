The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 26 drawings, a winner has finally been found for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to a Mega Millions release, the winning ticket was sold in Maine after matching the winning numbers 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14.

This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot to have ever been won in the game’s history, and the first jackpot win for the state of Maine. This is also the seventh time someone has won on Friday the 13th.

“It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here’s to a good year!”

As it stands, the largest jackpots in Mega Millions history are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.350 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

Mega Millions said in addition to the jackpot winner, 7,072,832 were also sold across all the prize tiers in the Jan. 13 drawing.

These include 14 $1 million prize winners across several states. According to the Florida Lottery, one-million-dollar ticket was sold at the Wawa on 12750 Walsingham Road in Largo.

The Mega Millions drawing will start back up on Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. with a starting jackpot of $20 million.