MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Big changes to start the work week with a cold front moving through

Posted: / Updated:

Big changes are on the way as a cold front approaches. It will stay mild overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s. The big story Monday will first start with foggy conditions before the front passes through. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 70s.

Showers should be out of here by the Tuesday morning commute. Lows Tuesday will be around 60s with highs in the upper 60s as the sky begins to clear.

A big warm up is on the way starting Wednesday with highs around 80 and lows in the low 60s. With plenty of sunshine as we head to the weekend, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday with some communities reaching 90 degrees.

