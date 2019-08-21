Man, niece pretend to help crashed Uber Eats driver, steal from him instead: Pasco deputies

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and his niece allegedly beat and stole from an Uber Eats driver after he crashed his car in Port Richey Tuesday.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested Glenn Antonietti, 57, and his niece Lisa Antonietti, 33, Tuesday around 9:02 p.m.

Deputies said the Uber Eats driver pulled over on Ridge Road after crashing his car. The driver told deputies a man and a woman approached his vehicle and asked him if he needed any help. While doing so, the driver said Lisa Antonietti grabbed his purse from the passenger-side floorboard and walked off with it.

Deputies said the driver got out of his car to confront the man, who was now holding his purse, but was put in a choke hold by Lisa Antonietti from behind. While being choked, the driver told police Glenn Antonietti punched him a couple times in the face.

The driver said a witness approached the three to find out what was going on which was when the driver got his purse back and the two suspects fled in their vehicle.

The victim told police the suspects took about 60 Alprazolam pills from his purse.

Deputies located the suspects’ vehicle and charged them with robbery and cocaine possession.

