Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

The incident at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., started around 6 p.m. Sunday.

After about 13 hours of negotiations and de-escalation efforts, Chicago police say the situation has been resolved peacefully by negotiators and no one was injured.

UPDATE: Situation resolved peacefully by Negotiators. Suspect in custody. No injuries. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 19, 2020

Wacker has reopened between Michigan to State, but remains closed from Grand to Wacker.

The CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to street closures because of the police activity. SB 134, 135 and 136 buses are being rerouted via Wacker Drive, Michigan, Randolph, State and Wacker Drive.

Avoid the area if possible.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to street closures for police activity near Wacker/Wabash.



SB 134, 135 & 136 buses are being rerouted via Wacker Drive, Michigan, Randolph, State & Wacker Drive. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.