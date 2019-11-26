Man dead, dog missing after fire rips through South Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead and his dog is missing after fire ripped through his home early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 3200 block of West Paxton Avenue around 12:20 a.m. That’s just south of Gandy Boulevard.

When crews arrived, the noticed huge flames coming from the home.

It was difficult for them to get inside because a live wire sagged and sparked in front of the home, a fire department spokesman said.

When crews got inside, they tell 8 On Your Side they found a man dead. He’s likely in his sixties. His name is being withheld until family members are notified, the spokesman said.

“It has been reported by neighbors that the man has a dog, a pet dog, and we’ve been able to located the dog at this time,” said Jason Penny, spokesman for Tampa Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear how the fire started and crews are looking at every possbility.

“But whenever it cools off like this, people break out their space heaters,” Penny said. “Don’t know if that’s actually what caused it.”

A neighbor said the flames shot 15 to 20 feet from the side of the house. No other homes in the neighborhood were affected.

No one was hurt fighting the fire, Penny said.

