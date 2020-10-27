Man accused of stealing dying woman’s phone outside Anheuser-Busch brewery

Top Stories

by: Kevin S. Held and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 35-year-old man has been charged with stealing a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Busch Brewery over the weekend, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Brian Davenport (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened Sunday just before 1:15 p.m.

Caldwell said the victim, 64-year-old Jacqueline Olden, was jogging when she collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Olden got up and attempted to make a phone call before collapsing again.

A short time later, a man in a van pulled up alongside her. The man can be seen exiting the van, grabbing Olden’s cellphone, and then driving away from the area.

An ambulance arrived and took Olden to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell said investigators eventually located and arrested the suspect, identified as Brian Davenport.

Prosecutors charged him with one count of stealing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss