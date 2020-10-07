Tampa police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Central Florida, 3 suspects arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A police pursuit of a car burglary suspect has ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The pursuit started in Tampa and ended in Kissimmee.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 192 and Westside Boulevard in Osceola County.

According to a spokeswoman with the Tampa Police Department, officers were called out to a burglary at 38th Street and Columbus Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, TPD contacted troopers around 1 p.m. to help with the pursuit of a stolen 2017 Honda SUV, which was reportedly involved in the burglary, and was followed by officers and troopers on I-4 eastbound.

Troopers say they took over the pursuit once the car reached Polk County.

At exit 55 on I-4, the suspect drove north and then east onto US-192, where they later crashed, according to FHP.

Troopers say three people were arrested following the pursuit and crash.

There were at least five agencies at the scene of the crash.

