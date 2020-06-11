‘Live PD’ cancelled following nationwide protests against police brutality

(Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Television show “Live PD” has officially been cancelled by the A&E network as nationwide protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd continue.

According to Variety, A&E opted not to air new episodes of the show last weekend as Black Live Matter demonstrations went on.

The show’s IMDB page describes the plot as, “a live look inside the everyday calls of police officers across the nation.”

The show debut in 2016 and ran for 311 episodes and previously featured the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department.

“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. More to come…” the show’s host, Dan Abrams, tweeted on Wednesday.

Variety also outlined details of revelations regarding a camera crew from “Live PD” who allegedly filmed the death of a black man in Austin law enforcement custody in March 2019.

The cancellation of the show comes the day after “Cops” was cancelled by Paramount Network

These move comes after weeks of civil unrest and protests around the nation in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody. An officer was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces charges of second degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

