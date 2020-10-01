SpaceX launch aborted moments before liftoff

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Thursday’s SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral has been aborted due to weather concerns.

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to liftoff from Kennedy Space Center at 9:17 a.m .ET Thursday, but was aborted moments before liftoff.

The launch would have been SpaceX’s thirteenth Starlink mission. The company is trying to build a network of about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed and affordable internet around the world. Its Starlink unit is said to be building 120 satellites each month.

The rocket was initially scheduled to liftoff on Sept. 17, then again on Monday, but those launches were also scrubbed due to unfavorable conditions in the Atlantic.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss