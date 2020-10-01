SpaceX launch aborted moments before liftoff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Thursday’s SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral has been aborted due to weather concerns.

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to liftoff from Kennedy Space Center at 9:17 a.m .ET Thursday, but was aborted moments before liftoff.

The launch would have been SpaceX’s thirteenth Starlink mission. The company is trying to build a network of about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed and affordable internet around the world. Its Starlink unit is said to be building 120 satellites each month.

The rocket was initially scheduled to liftoff on Sept. 17, then again on Monday, but those launches were also scrubbed due to unfavorable conditions in the Atlantic.

LATEST STORIES: