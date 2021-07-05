LIST: Schools in Tampa Bay area to close ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local school systems are closing in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa. We’re compiling a working list of closures that you can see below.

Pinellas County Schools

Pinellas County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday during Tropical Storm Elsa’s journey through the Tampa Bay area.

Summer school programs, after-school care, and other school-related activities will also be canceled.

The district expects to be fully open on Thursday. In the meanwhile, Pinellas County Schools is working with Pinellas County Emergency Management to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact on the area.

School District of Manatee County

Schools were already closed since summer school is not in session this week. The School District of Manatee County will release updates on employees’ work status and the summer feeding program during the coming days some time Monday.

Hernando Schools

Hernando Schools and their district offices will be open Tuesday.

The district’s summer mobile and school drive-through programs will also operate as well.

Hernando Schools will decide on Tuesday whether to stay open Wednesday.

Sarasota County Schools

Schools and district offices are closed all week.

Citrus County School District The Citrus County School District is monitoring the situation and said summer school could be affected by Elsa Tuesday or Wednesday. The district will inform parents by phone and text if or when classes will be canceled. They will also make the announcement online as well.

Pasco County Schools

Pasco County schools closed its PLACE programs as scheduled Monday. Updates on potential closures will be given as the situation develops.

Hardee County School District

The Hardee County School District will close Tuesday. It will make a decision at 3 p.m. Tuesday on whether to reopen Wednesday.