Lakeland leaders meet Monday to consider face mask order

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) – Today, the Lakeland City Commission will be meeting to “consider the use of masks/face coverings within the Lakeland corporate limits.”

All of this comes after the first weekend with indoor mask orders went into effect for Tampa and St. Petersburg. Now Polk County’s largest city could adopt a similar measure to slow the spread of coronavirus on Monday morning.

“The growing concern expressed at our recent Re-open Lakeland Task Force meeting underscored the need to provide more enforcement capability for business owners through mask requirements while indoors,” Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said. “Meanwhile, positive test rates continue to climb and the healthcare system is even more alarmed.”

The virtual meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Check back to WFLA for latest updates.