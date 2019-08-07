It’s Peter Shatner from now on after judge okays name change

Pinellas County’s Peter Sloan is convinced, he is the son of the famous actor William Shatner.

8 On Your Side has reported on his efforts to legally change his last name to Shatner. And it has finally been granted.

It’s been a long, hard-fought battle that he finally won, last Thursday when a judge signed off on the idea.

Peter Shatner, who was born Peter Sloan, says he is the result of a one-night stand between his Mother and William Shatner of Star Trek fame, back in 1956.

He found out last Thursday, a judge okay’s his request to make the name change legal.

He’s lived as Peter Shatner for years. His license plate spells it out plainly.

He changed the name on his mail box, and he sports a brand new driver’s license.

“Shatner was always a stage name for me, essentially. But it became so confusing because everybody knew me as Peter Shatner, the I just decided, well, let’s just go ahead and change it legally. Makes things simpler”said Shatner.

Exciting things are in Peter Shatner’s future. He has an album coming out, called Peter Shatner’s dance party, where he sings.

And he’s working on a 1-man Broadway musical about his life.

Shatner has no illusions that William Shatner will ever take a DNA test.

“I have no way to know why up until now he has refused to take a dna test. We can speculate all day long. Okay? But i don’t know why. If it were me, and is were in reverse, if somebody came to my door and said, i’m your kid, i would embrace it” said Shatner.