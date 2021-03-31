In-person only: Pasco schools to end live remote classes in the fall

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County students will be back in the classroom starting next school year.

Pasco County Schools superintendent Kurt Browning announced the district will be ending live remote classes in the fall and no longer offering the MySchool online option. Browning claims many students who opted for MySchool online are “not succeeding academically.”

“The Pasco MySchool online option is different. It was created as a temporary option. A result of the pandemic. It will no longer be an option in the fall,” Browning said.

However, the school district will not be getting rid of Pasco eSchool, but those classes won’t be live and won’t be instructed by teachers from the students’ school.

Browning said the district monitored trends and data to figure out what’s best for students and staff.

School district and teachers union representative say they feel comfortable returning to on-campus learning.

“We negotiated this year a lot of health and safety precautions to open up and we’ve had generally a pretty safe year I think people are pretty comfortable with the safety concerns,” said Don Peace with United School Employees of Pasco.

Currently, about 76% of Pasco students are back in the classroom.

While some parents agree with the decision, others don’t like losing the option to keep kids at home and learning.

“If parents want to have their kids do online or go to school, it should just be their choice. They should offer the online option even without the pandemic,” said mother Jamie Watkins.

“I think it’s very important that we get the kids back to school. The virtual side of it is just not working,” said another mother, Jackie Borree.

8 On Your Side reached out to a number of school districts, and most are still waiting to make an announcement on the next school year. Manatee County is the only other county that has reached out to parents, letting them know online learning prompted by the pandemic will not be offered.