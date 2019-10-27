Hundreds participate in annual Bolt Run

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Despite the Bolts’ OT loss on Saturday night, fans still turned out Sunday morning for the 19th Annual AdventHealth Bolt Run, hosted by the Lightning Foundation and The Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hundreds of runners came to Amalie Arena Sunday morning for the annual race to help give back with the Bolts.

A portion of each registration will be donated to benefit the AdventHealth Care 360° Program’s transportation service. This service allows for patients get from the hospital to home or another care facility.