Hundreds of clerks pick up Election Day supplies, ready for Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – More than 230 clerks spent Saturday morning picking up Election Day supplies at the Election Service Center in Tampa.

“So those clerks are coming by today to pick up the necessary paper work, the electronic poll books, the ballot bags that they will return the ballots in,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer.

This is one of the final steps ahead of Election Day. The equipment has already been delivered, it will be set up on Monday, and Tuesday they will welcome voters.

“They are going to be ready to go out there, open the doors at 7 on Tuesday and have a great day,” added Latimer.

While early voting is set to end on November 1st in Hillsborough County, Latimer tells 8 On Your Side if you still have a mail-in ballot, you need to physically turn it in to make sure your vote is counted.

“It’s too late to put it in the mail,” Latimer said.

If you choose to turn in your mail-in ballot on Election Day, you will need to turn it in to one of the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Offices. Election Day polling locations will not be able to take your mail-in ballot.

