ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Hillsborough County teenager died after being shot outside an Orlando indoor amusement park Saturday, according to police.

Orlando police said at about 11:43 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Dezerland Park Orlando over a call about a large group of teenagers loitering on the property.

As the teens moved off the property, someone fired shots into the crowd of minors — injuring three teenagers, according to a release.

One of the teenage victims was identified as Trevon Robinson, 14, of Hillsborough County.

A Monday press release said Trevon died from his injuries after being in critical condition.

Police said another victim remains in critical but stable condition while the third victim was released from Arnold Palmer Hospital.

At this time, police do not have a suspect. The Orlando Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.