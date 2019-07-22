School officials to assess fire damage at Brandon middle school

BRANDON, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County school officials are set to assess the damage Monday morning at McLane Middle School after a fire broke out over the weekend in one of their buildings.

It all happened Friday night around 11 p.m. when Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the school, which had flames shooting through the roof.

The fire happened in building 600 which is located in the middle of campus and holds eight classrooms. School officials believe a lightning strike is to blame for the blaze.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out, however it rekindled early Saturday evening and may have caused more damage to the building.

Megan Gannon

The school district tells 8 On Your Side that teams from the district along with structural engineers will be evaluating the walls to determine if there was any impact to nearby buildings.

School district officials believe the school will be able to work around the damage and move students to other parts of the campus when school starts in three weeks.

