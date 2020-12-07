Hillsborough Co. opens two new COVID-19 testing sites

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – A new COVID-19 testing is scheduled to open in south Hillsborough County at the Vance Vogel Sports Complex Monday. On Wednesday, a second testing site will open in Dover.

Hillsborough County officials are opening the two new sites as they see an increased demand for testing as the holidays approach and case numbers continue to rise.

“We can see an uptick here in the community for testing,” said Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley during the county commission meeting last week.

One new site will open on Monday at the Vance Vogel Sports Complex located at 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview. The second site will open on Wednesday at the William Owen Pass Sports Complex located at 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover.

Both sites offer free testing but they are by appointment only. If you are looking to get tested at either of these sites, you have to schedule an appointment online or over the phone.

For more information about getting COVID-19 tested in Hillsborough County and to make your appointment, click here.

