Hillsborough Co. final preps ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is gearing up for Tuesday’s Primary Election. On Saturday, clerks from all 239 voting precincts picked up their final supplies for Tuesday’s election.

“It’s a smooth process, we are giving them everything they need, the equipment has already been delivered locked up and sealed,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

While clerks were picking up their supplies, a van also dropped off vote by mail ballots. Latimer tells 8 On Your Side there were about 5000 ballots being returned in that van.

“We’ve sent out the most vote-by-mail ballots than we ever have,” added Latimer.

Early Voting for Tuesday’s Primary Election is set to end on Sunday. Voting locations will be opened from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Latimer tells 8 On Your Side if you still have a vote-by-mail ballot, you must drop it off at the elections office or a designated drop-off location by Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For more information on Tuesday’s Primary Election, click here.

