Hernando County begins vaccinating seniors

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Monday, the Hernando County Department of Health will begin vaccinating those ages 65 and older.

Last Wednesday, the department announced they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors. By Thursday, health officials posted a message on their website letting people know that all the appointments were full, and they reached their capacity.

Right now, it is unclear how many doses of the vaccine Hernando County has received and how many people they will be vaccinating each day.

“Further appointments are not being made at this time. As availability resumes, new appointments will be made,” a message on the health department’s website reads.

