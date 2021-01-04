LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Hernando County begins vaccinating seniors

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Monday, the Hernando County Department of Health will begin vaccinating those ages 65 and older.

Last Wednesday, the department announced they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors. By Thursday, health officials posted a message on their website letting people know that all the appointments were full, and they reached their capacity.

Right now, it is unclear how many doses of the vaccine Hernando County has received and how many people they will be vaccinating each day.

“Further appointments are not being made at this time. As availability resumes, new appointments will be made,” a message on the health department’s website reads.

>> Follow Megan Gannon on Facebook

>> Follow Megan Gannon on Twitter

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss