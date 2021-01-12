Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers

A man walks his dog past lottery signs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, displaying the recent jackpot amounts in Chicago’s fames Loop. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday’s Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday’s Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(NEXSTAR) – Is tomorrow the day you can walk off the job forever and start spending your massive new Mega Millions lottery jackpot winnings? Almost certainly not. But the very slim chance of winning an estimated $625 million prize was enough to get you to buy a ticket and go looking for Tuesday night’s winning numbers.

If your ticket matches all of these numbers, congrats, you are done worrying about rent and mortgage payments.

The winning numbers are 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33 with a Mega Ball of 9 and a Megaplier of 2.

If you matched just five of the numbers you’re likely in line for a $20,000 prize based on previous payouts. That number jumps to $2 million if you matched all five of the regular numbers but are missing the final Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in nearly two years, according to the Associated Press. The odds of actually winning are one in 302.5 million. If you didn’t pull the winning numbers you can take a shot at the $550 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday. Odds there are a tiny bit better at 292 million to one.