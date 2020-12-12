HCSO Hispanic Advisory Council helps hundreds of Dover families

DOVER, Fla (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Hispanic Advisory Council helped 200 families in Dover by serving them food for a holiday meal.

The Sheriff’s Advisory Council distributes food throughout the year in different communities, and this year the need is greater than ever before.

“Things that we consider simple may not be so simple for other people and that could mean putting food on the table,” said Master Deputy Marilyn Alvarez, the Hispanic Liaison for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

One volunteer told 8 On Your Side she was grateful the council chose her community to help during the holidays.

“Having the opportunity to do this I was like, ‘finally something here in Dover,’ because normally we don’t get much,” said Rosalba Ortiz.

Next year, the Sheriff’s Office Hispanic Advisory Council is also looking to give out more laptops to help kids who are e-learning but do not have the proper technology.