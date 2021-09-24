Funeral service planned for Gabby Petito in New York, father says

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A funeral service has been planned for Gabby Petito, according to a Friday announcement from her father, Joseph Petito.

Joseph Petito tweeted the service’s details, thanking the public for its support after Gabby’s body was found near Grand Teton National Park.

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

The FBI confirmed Sunday that human remains were found that fit the description for the missing North Port resident. Tuesday afternoon, FBI Denver announced that Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the body to be Gabby Petito, whose death believed to be a homicide.

However, the search continues for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who now has a federal warrant out for his arrest for use of an unauthorized access device. Police have searched for Laundrie for around a week since his family said he went missing in the Carlton Reserve.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph Petito asks for donations to be made to the Future Gabby Petito Foundation.