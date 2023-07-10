TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Buccaneers star Leonard Fournette was allegedly seen speeding and racing a motorcycle before his car burst into flames on Interstate 275 in Tampa last month, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

On June 27, the Highway Patrol responded to a car fire in the northbound lanes of I-275 around 10:35 a.m.

Shortly after the incident, the 28-year-old running back took to Instagram and posted a photo showing what remained of his Dodge Durango, which was destroyed by the fire.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God,” the caption read. “My car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’m still blessed.”

Troopers said Fournette was able to make a controlled stop on the inside shoulder and escape the vehicle uninjured. Tampa Fire Rescue crews and Hillsborough County firefighters helped put out the blaze.

“Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were unharmed during this incident,” Tampa Fire Rescue said after the fire.



Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue



Two weeks after the incident, WFLA obtained an FHP report in which a witness accused Fournette of speeding and racing before his vehicle caught fire.

The trooper wrote that by the time he arrived at the scene of the fire, it was already put out. He said Fournette told him he had been “having problems with the vehicle as of late.”

A witness told troopers he was traveling north on I-275 when a black Dodge Durango “passed him at a high rate of speed” and he “observed the vehicle and motorcycle to be racing and changing lanes.” He said he saw the vehicles “racing” when the bottom of the Durango caught fire.

Musgrave said the motorcycle did not stop and continued traveling along I-275.

The Buccaneers released the veteran running back in May 2023. During his three seasons with the Bucs, Fournette had 3,057 total yards and 22 touchdowns.