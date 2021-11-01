Feeding Tampa Bay to serve up more free meals at new restaurant location

ST. PETE, FLA. (WFLA) — Feeding Tampa Bay will open another Trinity Café, at the Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center in St. Pete.

Feeding Pinellas is Feeding Tampa Bay’s first empowerment center, and it’s been three years in the making.

Feeding Tampa Bay plans to open a third Trinity Café at the center. The cafe is a free, full service restaurant for those in need of a healthy meal today. It’s been providing meals for the community for the past 20 years.

The café serves three-course meals and offers to-go meals. Groceries and benefits assistance screening are also available at the Empowerment Center.

“What makes this job the most rewarding for me is that I’m cooking for people I believe need it the most. Food heals the body,” Trinity Café Executive Chef Daniel Graves said.

The Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The food pantry will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

It is located at Northwest Church, 6330 54th Avenue N. in St. Petersburg. If you are interested in volunteering with Feeding Tampa Bay, you can head over to their website.