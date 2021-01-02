Fans traveling far to support teams in the Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – It’s not the start of a new year in Tampa without the Outback Bowl. This year, Ole Miss will face Indiana.

Due to COVID-19, Raymond James Stadium is only operating at 20% capacity, allowing a limited number of fans to watch the game. Even with all the changes and limited capacity, it did not stop fans for both teams from traveling to Tampa.

“It was 32 degrees at home so we figured we take that 14 hour trip, enjoy the 80 degree weather and watch some good football,” said Indiana fan Jeremy File.

Other events leading up to the bowl game were also cancelled like the beach day for both teams and the Outback Bowl parade in Ybor City. This year marks the 35th Anniversary of the Outback Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

