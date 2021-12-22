Family of Gabby Petito launches foundation in her honor

(WFLA/NewsNation Now) — The family of Gabby Petito has launched a foundation in honor of their late daughter, whose body was found in Grand Teton National Park.

The organization’s mission is to help support the families and friends of missing persons whose cases have yet to be solved.

“We’re trying to really make a difference and really help people inspire others to help people,” said Joe Petito, Gabby’s father.

Just this week, the family has donated to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, Safe Space and The AWARE Foundation.

Safe Space is a state-certified domestic violence shelter in Florida.

“They support the three counties that are local to where we are here, and they’re awesome,” Joe said.

Petito’s mysterious disappearance captured the world’s attention earlier this year. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port alone from a cross-country road trip the couple had left for together at the beginning of the summer. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming, and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance, and went missing himself as the search for Petito continued. Laundrie’s remains were found in a nature reserve in October. A medical examiner later determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.