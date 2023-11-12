There may be areas of fog in northern and eastern communities this morning much like yesterday so allow yourself extra time to get to your destination before 9 am. Other wise a few showers will develop mainly inland and south as a weak front comes through. After lows in the low 70s, highs in Tampa will rise to the mid 80s.

A few more showers will move through Monday with the highest chance of rain being east of I-75. It will also become breezy with lows around 70 and highs in the low to mid 80s.

An area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move into our area Tuesday and exit Thursday which will bring heavy rain and storms as well as windy conditions throughout the middle of the week, with the highest chance of rain coming Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with lows in the upper 60s during that time.

Friday through next weekend will be mainly dry with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the lower 80s.