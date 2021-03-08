LIVE NOW /
Doctor: New pill shows ‘promising signs of effectiveness’ in treating COVID-19

Capsule medicine on white isolated background, healthcare concept (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WJW) — Medical researchers are testing a new medication that could be used to treat COVID-19.

During a Sunday morning interview on FOX & Friends, Dr. Marc Siegel revealed that officials are in the first stage of testing an experimental COVID-19 pill called Molnupiravir.

“It may be the holy grail on this because it was just studied in phase two trials and it literally stopped the virus in its tracks,” he said during the interview. “And there wasn’t any virus found in the patients that were studied.”

Dr. Siegel told the news outlet that the drug has shown “promising signs of effectiveness” in reducing COVID-19.

Molnupiravir reportedly functions as a five-day, at-home treatment. It would be used to stop the coronavirus from reproducing before causing major damage.

It is possible that Molnupiravir could be available on the market within four to five months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

