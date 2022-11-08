(NEXSTAR) – The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money.

There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The largest is, of course, the jackpot. To hit that grand prize, you have to match all five white numbers and the Powerball number.

If you don’t land the jackpot, your ticket may still have won you a prize. Your chances of winning any money while playing Powerball is 1 in 29, according to the lottery game’s website.

Let’s start at the smaller end of the scale. If you match the red Powerball number, or match one white ball number and the Powerball number, you win $4. If you opted into Power Play when buying your ticket, your prize could grow to $8, since the Power Play multiplier was 2X in the latest drawing.

A Power Play, which costs an extra $1 per play, can increase your non-jackpot prize by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The multiplier is randomly selected before each drawing, and the 10X multiplier is only available when the jackpot is advertised at $150 million or less.

If you match two of the main numbers and the Powerball or three main numbers, you will win $7. The multiplier would increase that to $14.

Matching three main numbers and the Powerball or four main numbers without the Powerball means you’ve won $100. The Power Play multiplier would increase that to $200.

If your ticket matches four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. The Power Play multiplier increases that prize to $100,000.

Tickets that match all five main numbers but don’t match the Powerball are still worth $1 million. When your Power Play matches that of the drawing, your prize doubles to $2 million. During Saturday’s drawing, 16 tickets matched five numbers and won $1 million each, and one winner from Kentucky matched five numbers and the Power Play, landing them $2 million.

If any of your numbers match, hang onto your ticket and sign it. If you were to lose your winning ticket and another person finds it, they can claim it – unless you’ve signed it. Where you can claim your prize and the length of time you have to collect it will vary by jurisdiction.

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the U.S. and is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game has been played since 1992. The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.