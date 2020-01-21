Deadline is tomorrow to file claim on massive Equifax data breach

FILE – This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc., in Atlanta. Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people. The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding consumers affected by the massive Equifax data breach to file claims before the Jan. 22 deadline Wednesday.

Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of around 147 million people. Some $425 million will go to directly help those affected by the breach.

You can file a claim before Jan. 22 by visiting EquifaxBreachSettlement.com or calling 1(833) 759-2982.

“The massive Equifax data breach affected millions of consumers and there is relief available for victims, but the deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching,” Moody said. “That is why I am encouraging all eligible consumers to please file a claim before the deadline tomorrow.”

Click here to check with Equifax if they exposed your information. You will need to provide your last name and the last six numbers of your social security number. If you were affected, click here to file a claim with the FTC and either get a $125 settlement payment or free credit monitoring. You will again need to list some private information. Consumers can also upload supporting documents from time and money spent checking or recovering from identity theft. Equifax may provide a max of $20,000 in reimbursement for these expenses.

LATEST STORIES: