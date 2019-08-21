Crews survey Hudson neighborhood where 20 depressions formed

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – While fears grow inside the Lakeside Woodlands subdivsion, Pasco County officials explain the depressions in the neighborhood aren’t growing.

On Wednesday, a crew came in from the University of South Florida.

They used a drone and other equipment to map the area. They explained how they’ll make 2D and 3D models of the neighborhood in the coming weeks to determine the extent of the holes and how they opened up.

“So, this is something we’re doing from a research perspective,” said USF research associate professor Dr. Lori Collins.

Collins swoops in when a depression or sinkhole forms in the Tampa Bay area. She talked about the fragile soil in the neighborhood.

“We live on limestone which is essentially like Swiss cheese. If you go to a deli, and see a big block of Swiss cheese, that’s kinda of what we live on,” Collins said.

She explained the intricate cave system below the subdivision which could be a factor in the holes forming.

Several were spotted last week and four more opened this week, officials said.

Neighbors hope they don’t grow.

“Can’t do nothing about it,” neighbor Richard Leenhouts said. “I’m not worried about it too much,” he said.

“From the look of it, it doesn’t seem to be going down because there’s water still in it,” another neighbor, Steven Jackson said.