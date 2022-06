TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of Interstate 75 is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks in Sumter County.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, just south of County Road 476.

There is no word on what led to the collision or if anyone was injured.

The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 314/County Road 48.