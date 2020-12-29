COVID-19 vaccines available in Manatee Co. for seniors 65+ starting Wednesday

BRADENTON, Fla (WFLA) – Seniors 65 years and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County starting Wednesday.

County officials announced Tuesday they have 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for people 65 and older. Those vaccines will be available to seniors by appointment-only starting Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Manatee County officials said over 500 residents registered to receive the vaccine during their meeting Tuesday morning. The vaccine page on the county website showed a message Tuesday afternoon warning residents that appointments were filling up quickly.

“Continue to check back as new appointment times will be added,” the message read.

“It’s hard to get on to get an appointment and that’s because there are so many of us right now. And I understand that,” said Steven Ford who was trying to make a reservation.

The vaccines will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday outside the Public Safety Complex located at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton. Health officials are asking anyone signed up to stay in their car and follow the signs and cones for the vaccination.

The county plans to vaccinate about 300 people per day for the first two days. The vaccine operations will then switch to Bennett Park on Friday.

In order to get the vaccine, you have to make an appointment on the Manatee County website. The site allows you to select an appointment time and complete a consent form that you will have to bring with you to your appointment along with a registration ticket and valid ID.

You will also need to return within the 28 day timeframe to receive your second dose of the vaccine.

“For those of you who are snowbirds and travel to Manatee County seasonally, there is no residency requirement. We jus task that you come back in the time frame to receive your second dose,” said Chief James Crutchfield, Manatee County EMS.

Reservations for the rest of the week and through the weekend have not opened up yet. County officials say that will happen soon.

For details on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, click here.