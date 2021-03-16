Community honors fallen Tampa officer at funeral services

LAND O’LAKES, Fla (WFLA) – Fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen was honored by the community and fellow law enforcement officers during his funeral services Tuesday.

Madsen’s father, Bruce, told a heartwarming story about his son’s early life during his funeral service.

“He was into Superheroes. He wrapped a towel around his neck and made a cape. He went to the top of the basement stairs and flew off. He was injured, but he was trying.”

Bruce said his son always knew what he wanted to be when he got older.

“He got a wallet for Christmas, which is something that he wanted. Inside was an I.D. Card and he filled out his name and his address and his profession was listed as policeman,” he said.

Corporal Terry Sims, Madsen’s friend, said he was fearless on the job.

“Jesse was the one you wanted with you on dangerous calls. Everyone in uniform knew that if he was with you, he had your back and he was out front,” Sims said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the former chief of police for the city says Madsen will not be forgotten.

“What Jesse did for our community each and every day mattered.”

Following the funeral service, crowds gathered along US-41 for the funeral procession as the fallen officer was being taken to his final resting place.

A large crowd gathered near the intersection of US-41 and SR 54 in Land O’Lakes. Many people could be seen waiving the thin blue line flag as the procession drove by.

“We wanted to come out here to honor him and to honor his family for the courage he showed and the kind of man that he was,” said Carol Dziki.

A towing company raised a large thin blue line flag in the air for the procession.

8 On Your Side spoke with Steve Stickley, who has known Officer Madsen for several years.

“He worked the zone down where I lived. We would have block parties and Jesse would show up, hang out and have a bite to eat, let the kids see the police car,” he said.

Stickley said he was thankful for Officer Madsen’s friendship and his service to protect to community.

“He was just a humble guy and a great friend. It was a pleasure knowing him,” he added.

The procession ended at Florida National Cemetery, where Madsen received full military honors for his service as a U.S. Marine.