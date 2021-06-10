Clearwater Police looking for hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

The incident happened along Gulf to Bay Boulevard and South Keene Road.

Police said just before 2 a.m., calls starting coming in about a reckless driver in that area. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the road.

That person was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim died after being admitted.

Police have not released information on the car they’re looking for. All lanes East and Westbound are currently closed as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as information comes in.