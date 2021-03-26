Children’s book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Beverly Cleary, the children’s book author known for her series about Ramona and other stories, died at 104.

She died in her home in Carmel, California according to her publisher HarperCollins.

The acclaimed author sold over 91 million copies of her books and received several awards including being named a “living legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000. She also received a national medal of National Endowment for the Arts in 2003.