TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Photos and videos on Twitter show smoke and flames billowing from a cruise ship docked in Grand Turk Thursday.

The Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral, Florida on Monday and was docked in Grand Turk when the fire broke out, passengers tell News Channel 8.

News Channel 8 obtained video of the fire from Twitter user Chester 4×4. He said passengers had to assemble at the muster station and put on life jackets. No evacuations were ordered, and the passenger said he believed the situation was under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The 948-foot vessel was built in 2007 and can carry up to 3,581 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.

This story is developing and will be updated.