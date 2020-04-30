Busch Gardens, SeaWorld automatically extending all active annual passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld is automatically extending all active annual passes and membership products to all 12 of its parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, for the length of time the parks will be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made in an email to pass members as visitors from Marc Swanson, Interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Domestic single-day tickets and any unused multi-day tickets that expire during the temporary closures will be honored through Dec. 31, 2021.

SeaWorld said it will be offering discounted tickets to be used when the parks reopen and will be announcing new benefits for all active pass members in the coming day.

SeaWorld said new precautions for animals and employees have been put into place at their parks, including a new temperature screening procedure for staff before entering the parks and the use of personal protective equipment for interacting with certain animals.

Since the parks have been closed, many animals have still be rescued, including four manatees, seven sea lions and seven elephant seals.